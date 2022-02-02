Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Decreases By 23.3%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CVU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,037. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.82.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

