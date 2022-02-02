Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $2.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the lowest is $2.55. Lennar reported earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year earnings of $15.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $18.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

NYSE:LEN traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.52. 1,889,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.15. Lennar has a 1 year low of $77.86 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,363,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

