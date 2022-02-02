SAFE DEAL Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.51 million and $368,438.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00005546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.53 or 0.07186574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,922.36 or 0.99808986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054493 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,504,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,070 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.