AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $162.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 620%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of AMC stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,363,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,852,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.44. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $72.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50.

In related news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $826,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,666,995 shares of company stock valued at $54,249,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 322,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 57,708 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 220.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $245,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

