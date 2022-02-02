Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $819,402.63 and approximately $199.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00042730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00116370 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

SUB is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

