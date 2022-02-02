Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$19.00 on Wednesday. 49 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

