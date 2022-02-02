CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $954,768.87 and approximately $77.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00185843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.55 or 0.00385336 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00068694 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000186 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

