eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in eGain by 33.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 347,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eGain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after buying an additional 76,520 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in eGain by 45.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 74,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in eGain by 54.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71,111 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,332. The firm has a market cap of $318.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.38. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

