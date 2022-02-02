Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.56.

SCGLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($41.57) to €39.00 ($43.82) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($42.70) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 122,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,165. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.