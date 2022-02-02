Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.56.
SCGLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($41.57) to €39.00 ($43.82) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($42.70) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 122,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,165. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.56.
Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
