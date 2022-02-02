Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $62.07. 17,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

