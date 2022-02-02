Short Interest in Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) Decreases By 26.5%

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Solid Power in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

NASDAQ SLDP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 90,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,960. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

About Solid Power

Solid Power Inc is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc, formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

