Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TIGO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

