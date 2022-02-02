Analysts Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million.

ROIV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of ROIV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 7,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,367. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

