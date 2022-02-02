Analysts Anticipate Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million.

ROIV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of ROIV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.99. 7,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,367. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.