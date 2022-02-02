-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to post ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($1.30). Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $70.61. 14,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,505. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.82.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,617 shares of company stock worth $36,655,988. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

