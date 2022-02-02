VeChain Price Down 1.6% This Week (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, VeChain has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $3.36 billion and approximately $196.32 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000113 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008681 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

