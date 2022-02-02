Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $43.73 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ ACCD traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 108,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,210. Accolade has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $56.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Accolade by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Accolade by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Accolade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

