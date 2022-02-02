WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Down 29.5% in January

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 256,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after buying an additional 73,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 107.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 54,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.31.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

