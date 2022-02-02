Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, Director Walter T. Colquitt III sold 1,436 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $29,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 45.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 1,579.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253,399 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HFBL remained flat at $$20.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

