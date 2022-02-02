BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Down 30.6% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,658. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

