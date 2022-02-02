Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05, RTT News reports. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

NYSE HP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 130,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,432. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $298,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

