Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 8,750 Average Price Target from Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,750 ($117.64).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($125.03) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($126.38) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of LON CRDA traded up GBX 188 ($2.53) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8,196 ($110.19). The stock had a trading volume of 276,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,826. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,410.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,041.01. The firm has a market cap of £11.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.77. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,032 ($81.10) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($141.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($135.78), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($271,551.49).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

