Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDRFY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($95.51) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($95.51) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of BDRFY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.92. 115,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,008. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

