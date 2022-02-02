Brokerages Set Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) PT at $23.33

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

CSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Capstar Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Capstar Financial by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 288,638 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,902,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 822.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Capstar Financial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 421,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

