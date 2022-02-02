Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of PCFBY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. 4,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

