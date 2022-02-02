Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PVCT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 211,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

