Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PVCT traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 211,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.09.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
