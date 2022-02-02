Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.73

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.73 and last traded at $105.61, with a volume of 13930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

