Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($8.07) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.13) to GBX 580 ($7.80) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 590 ($7.93) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.00.

SCBFY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 12,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $15.13.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

