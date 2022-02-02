Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($8.07) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($7.13) to GBX 580 ($7.80) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 590 ($7.93) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.00.

SCBFY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 12,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $15.13.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

