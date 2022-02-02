Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.50%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $494,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

