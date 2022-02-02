Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.50%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
