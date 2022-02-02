SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and approximately $7,259.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,416.32 or 1.00093382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00072773 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00253982 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00171310 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00331189 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013510 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007799 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001517 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001557 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

