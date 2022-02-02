Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives $54.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target on the stock.

Get Noah alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Noah stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,240. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.75. Noah has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.06 million for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noah will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.