Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.42. 834,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812,740. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.95 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

