VIMworld Market Cap Reaches $18.66 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $18.66 million and $49,234.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001094 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

