Jefferies Financial Group Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $145.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.63.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $45.42 on Wednesday, hitting $130.38. 3,971,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,609,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 12 month low of $152.08 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average of $234.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.