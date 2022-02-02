Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Asana alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 81,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,067. Asana has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.82.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $955,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $400,770,782 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $8,089,293. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.