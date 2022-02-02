Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in January

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,018,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 1,315,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.14. 6,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,632. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $143.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.02.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nestlé by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 20.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter worth $1,503,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGF shares. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.