Short Interest in Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Drops By 21.5%

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,800 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 517,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.4 days.

Shares of Mail.ru Group stock remained flat at $$7.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. Mail.ru Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

VK Co, Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

