Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in January

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 709.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAHMF remained flat at $$12.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

