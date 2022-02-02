FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0418 on Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

