Brokerages Expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) to Post $2.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) to post $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. Regal Rexnord posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $8.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.60. 33,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.98. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $125.42 and a 12 month high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

