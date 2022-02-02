goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on EHMEF shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of EHMEF stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.39. 3,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average is $145.00. goeasy has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

