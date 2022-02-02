Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$144.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

TSE TRI traded up C$1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$137.45. 264,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$145.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$143.66. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$101.02 and a 12-month high of C$156.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.0700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

