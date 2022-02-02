Brokerages Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.05 Million

Equities analysts predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce sales of $106.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.80 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. Livent reported sales of $82.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $403.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $398.00 million to $408.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $512.18 million, with estimates ranging from $459.70 million to $540.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. 60,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,626. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $33.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

