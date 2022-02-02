Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KCLI stock remained flat at $$42.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $46.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.65%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is -337.50%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

