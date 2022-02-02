Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,400 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 1,571,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of GXSBF remained flat at $$1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Geox has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.59.
About Geox
Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Geox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.