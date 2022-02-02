Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,696,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 45,488,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,709.2 days.
Shares of IITSF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.10.
About Intesa Sanpaolo
