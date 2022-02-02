Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,696,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 45,488,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,709.2 days.

Shares of IITSF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.10.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.