Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,193 shares of company stock worth $6,132,060. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.05. 141,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,295,925. The firm has a market cap of $448.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.