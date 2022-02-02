Trek Financial LLC Buys 357 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $225,898,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 53.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,060 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

V opened at $232.36 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $447.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

