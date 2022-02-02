Analysts Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price at $664.36

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $664.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $530.06. 35,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,555. The company has a market capitalization of $250.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $612.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

