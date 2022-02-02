Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. Momentive Global reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Momentive Global news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $178,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $315,532.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451 in the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Momentive Global stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,972. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.36. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.