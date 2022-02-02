$52.30 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to post $52.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.40 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $49.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $168.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $169.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $196.37 million, with estimates ranging from $192.40 million to $200.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

JMIA stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.04. 191,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $69.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.